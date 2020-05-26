Justin Bieber Owns THESE Ridiculously Expensive Things; Engagement Ring To Luxurious Stay

Justin Bieber has gained immense popularity in the pop world. From uploading singing videos on Youtube to topping the Billboard charts, Justin Bieber rose to fame at a very young age. With a net worth in million dollars, the What Do You Mean singer is amongst the top pop stars who own some of the most expensive things. Below are some of the most expensive things owned by the Purpose artist.

Ducati 848 EVO

Justin Bieber owned the luxurious sports bike Ducati 848 Evo when he was just a teenager. According to the reports, Justin Bieber purchased the Ducati 848 Evo on the advice of his then mentor Usher before he even had a license to drive it. The bike features an 849.4cc V-Twin engine, with new cylinder heads, revised ports, hot cams and new pistons and reportedly, Justin paid roughly $14,000 for his Ducati 848 Evo.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's love for cowboy hats evident in these pictures

Family Guy Necklace

Family Guy Necklace contains over 12 carats of rubies and diamonds. The necklace was designed by Bieber himself and was created by Famous Beverly Hills jeweller Jason Arasheben. To bring the whole necklace together, it is reported that Justin Bieber spent around $25,000.

Also Read | Justin Bieber loves riding his bike and performing stunts, these pics & videos are proof

Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Beiber recently got married. According to reports, the ring likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, somewhere around $250,000 or higher. The diamond itself is likely between six to eight carats, experts say, and its oval shape has a similar look to an increasingly popular engagement ring style.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's adorable pics with his siblings will take away your Monday blues

Amsterdam Penthouse

Amsterdam Penthouse is one of the most expensive purchases of Justin Beiber. The property lies in the heart of the Dutch capital and features a private lift, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a roof terrace with views over the city and a huge living room with dining area. The property is located in the busy tourist area of Dam Square and has its own private elevator and is located next to the property owned by the Dutch Royal Family. It reportedly cost around $22 Million when the Changes album singer purchased it.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber debunks rumours of face surgery; slams 'edited photos'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.