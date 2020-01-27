The Debate
Adnan Sami-Jaiveer Shergill's Spat Turns Nasty, Congress Neta Makes Personal Attack 

Bollywood News

"Well Uncle Ji, let me break to you that I don’t need lecture on Indian Culture from a person who..." Cong's Jaiveer Shergill replies to Sami's 'Don't Uncle me'

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adnan Sami

The war of words between singer-musician Adnan Sami and Congress neta Jaiveer Shergill continues. Hitting out at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday said, "Kargil War veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared 'foreigner' after NRC and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri -- This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri!"

While Adnan then later hit out and called Shergill a 'kid', latter responded by calling him an 'Uncle' who doesn't know Indian culture because his language was crass. And now in the recent development, Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami has reacted to his 'Uncle' jibe and said that Shergill used 'uncouth' words. He also said that he showed no respect for elders and gave him a lesson on 'Indian culture'. Sami in the following tweet also schooled him on how he became a 'legal citizen' of the country. 

In yet another reaction, Shergill wrote back to Sami and said, "Well Uncle Ji, let me break to you that I don’t need lecture on Indian Culture from a person who has distanced or disowned his own father for sake of earning few claps on Twitter-Acha this reminds me can you highlight 5 contributions you made towards India in last 5 years?"

3 Allies - 3 Positions?: Sena backs Adnan Sami's Padma Shri, Cong-NCP say 'appeasement'

ALSO READ | 'Keep politics out of art': BJP's Hans Raj Hans defends Adnan Sami, slams Cong-NCP attack

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
