A Journey Through Dia Mirza’s Cinematic Career On Her Birthday

Dia Mirza was a beauty pageant contender who represented India and won the title of Miss Asia Pacific in the year 2000. She then made her Bollywood debut the very next year and her career took off from there. Dia Mirza was highly recognised for her acting skills, and she has also taken up the role of the United Nation’s Goodwill Ambassador for the environment. Her cinematic journey has been revolutionary, as she has done an array of roles. Check out some of her best movies here.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Though the film received less than expected success during its release, the film is now considered to be a classic for the romantic genre fanatics. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. It revolves around the life of a girl who falls in love with a man who leads her to believe that he is the guy she is arranged to marry. The movie is written and directed by Goutham Vasudev Menon.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Although Dia did not have a role with major screen space, she was still acknowledged for her acting skills. Dia plays the role of a corrupt property dealer who crosses Munna Bhai. In the movie, she is seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Love Breakups Zindagi (2011)

In the movie, Dia Mirza plays the role of Naina Kapoor. The movie is based on a story of a couple and their friends who experience challenges and changes in their life after they attend an event. The movie stars Zayed Khan and Cyrus Sahukar in pivotal roles. Love Breakups Zindagi is written and directed by Sahil Sangha.

Paanch Adhyay (2012)

Dia Mirza made her debut in Bengali film industry with Paanch Adhyay. The movie received a lot of commercial as well as critical success and was allegedly featured in many film festivals. The movie stars Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dia Mirza and Soumitra Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The movie is written and directed by Pratim Gupta.

Sanju (2018)

Dia Mirza played the role of Manyata Dutta in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju. In the movie she did not have a lot of screen presence, however, her phenomenal performance was highly appreciated. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt, while Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Kamlesh Kapasi. The screenplay of the movie is written by Rajkumar Hirani, who has also directed the movie.

