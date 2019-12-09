Dia Mirza Celebrates Her Birthday With Friends; See Pics Of Celebrations

From Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to her latest film Sanju, Dia Mirza has managed to impress her fans with her screen presence and her talent. The actor and former Miss Asia Pacific title holder celebrates her birthday today. Dia Mirza celebrated her birthday a day in advance with some of the Bollywood stars. The Sunday Lunch which was allegedly hosted by House of Anita Dongre founder Anita Dongre. Check out the pictures from the Sunday lunch.

See Pictures

Actor Neha Dhupia was a part of the Sunday Lunch, where Dia Mirza celebrated her birthday. She shared a few pictures from the celebration on her Instagram story. In the pictures, Neha can be seen posing for the lens with Dia, who smiles brightly at the camera. In one picture, Dia Mirza is seen cutting her birthday cake.

Actor Sophie Choudry was also seen at the birthday celebration. She posted an Instagram post about the celebration on her social media account. In the post, she wished Dia 'happiness, laughter, magic, adventure & all things wonderful'. She also thanked the host Anita Dongre for the lovely afternoon. Universal Music MD Devraj Sanyal also attended the event and posted about the wonderful afternoon on his Instagram account.

Dia Mirza wore a beautiful light blue coloured dress at the Sunday Lunch, where she cut her birthday cake. Aditi Rao Hydari, Pragya Kapoor and Deepshikha Deshmukh also graced the occasion with their presence. Pictures from the lunch show Dia Mirza having a gala time with some of the most reputed names in the industry. Actor Hrithik Roshan was also a part of the celebration.

Many Bollywood biggies including actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Ritu Kumar, as well as actors Smriti Khanna and Pallavi Sarda, wished Dia Mirza on her birthday. While Bipasha shared a throwback picture of the two, Manish Malhotra shared a glamorous picture of Dia Mirza in a stunning black saree. Designer Ritu Kumar shared a picture of Dia Mirza in traditional attire.

