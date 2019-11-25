Kabir Khan: A List Of Best Films By The Ek Tha Tiger Director

Kabir Khan started his career in the Hindi film industry with the 2006 drama film Kabul Express. It earned him the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. He is currently working on the upcoming sports drama film ’83 that features a huge star cast and will star Ranveer Singh in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Here is a list of some of the best Kabir Khan films:

Best films of Kabir Khan

The Forgotten Army

Kabir Khan started his career by making documentary films before his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. The Forgotten Army is a war documentary that was based on the Indian National Army. It was praised for its narrative and focused on the ideologies of Subhas Chandra Bose.

New York

New York is a 2009 thriller film that is based on the 9/11 attacks. The film revolves around the life of three college students and a drastic change in their lives after the attacks. It was written and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The film received universal acclaim and was a super-hit at the box office. It was also featured at the 33rd Cairo International Film Festival.

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger marked the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan. The film went on to cross the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. The film was declared as a super-hit at the box-office and it was received very well by the critics. It followed the journey of an Indian Raw agent who ends up falling in love with a Pakistani ISI agent during his mission.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This 2015 drama film was co-written and directed by Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It featured Salman Khan in the leading role who is a devotee of Lord Hanuman and goes on a journey to reunite a mute girl with her family. The film was a critical as well as commercial success. It crossed the ₹ 900 crore mark worldwide.

