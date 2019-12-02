Prakash Jha's Top Four Finest Films So Far Including Rajneeti

Prakash Jha started his career with the 1982 documentary film Shree Vats. He worked independently at the beginning of his career and has delivered some of the biggest hits at the box-office. Prakash Jha has received numerous awards and nominations for his contribution to cinema and he also runs a production company, Prakash Jha Productions. Here is a list of some of the finest films of the director.

Best films of Prakash Jha

Gangaajal

The 2003 crime-action film is directed and produced by Prakash Jha. The film was a huge success at the box-office and received appreciation from the critics as well as the audience. It features Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mohan Agashe, Mukesh Tiwari, Akhilendra Mishra, Mohan Joshi, and Yashpal Sharma. A sequel of the film with the name of Jai Gangaajal was released in the year 2016 that features Priyanka Chopra in the leading role.

Apaharan

Apaharan is a 2005 crime film directed and produced by Prakash Jha. The film is based on kidnapping and abduction in the backdrop of Bihar. The film received critical acclaim and was a success at the box-office. It features Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar and Bipasha Basu in important roles. The film was praised for its powerful approach towards realism and brilliant adaptation of the rural spaces.

Rajneeti

The 2010 political-thriller film is directed by Prakash Jha and co-written by Anjum Rajabali. It is inspired by the epic mythology Mahabharat. The film was a blockbuster at the box-office. It features Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Katrina Kaif, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was praised for its bold and engaging storyline as it also offers extraordinary twists.

Satyagraha

Satyagraha released in the year 2013. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was praised by the critics for its strong characters and performances. It is produced by Prakash Jha, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The story revolves around an activist who is a strong believer in truth and starts a campaign against corruption.

