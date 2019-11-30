Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty To Reunite For Golmaal 5, Here's When It Will Go On Floors

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are soon coming together for the fifth installment of Golmaal. Reportedly, Rohit Shetty has cracked the idea of the film and it will go on floors next year. As for the last film of the franchise, Golmaal Again was a horror comedy and after almost after a year they seem to have cracked the idea. While the team is currently working on the screenplay and dialogues of the film, a source informed a leading media publication that, "Brainstorming sessions started earlier this year and they have finally zeroed in on an exciting plot,"

Shreyas Talpade on Rohit Shetty cracking the story:

Shreyas Talpade says while there is time before the "Golmaal" franchise returns with its fifth installment, Rohit Shetty has cracked the story idea and scripting is underway for the multistarrer comedy. The Golmaal gang Shreyas, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor made an appearance in Rohit's last directorial, "Simmba".

When asked about the status of the next film, Shreyas told PTI, "Right now I think Rohit is still working on the script. It will still be sometime before we come with the fifth part considering the kind of response part four got. "It was very overwhelming. The stakes are higher for 'Golmaal 5'. Rohit will take his time as right now he is busy with 'Sooryavanshi'."

Ajay Devgn also stars in the Golmaal series. The actor, however, said he is aware that an idea has been zeroed in on for "Golmaal 5" and the team might go ahead with it by 2021.

"He was telling us the other day that he has cracked some story. Once he is done with the proper scripting, he will take a call. We are planning roughly for next year. If not, then 2021 should be it," he said. Shreyas made his debut in 2005 with critically-acclaimed "Iqbal" and went on to work in films like Dor, Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal series.

The actor says he does not let work dictate his happiness."My happiness and life can't depend on the success or failure of my films. My work is separate from my life and success and failure is a part of it that will keep happening. You have to learn to face everything and wait for your chance again," he said. "Your time is going to come. What you do in the waiting period is really important. It defines your personality and character," he added.

