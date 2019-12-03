Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar: Sholay, Don And Other Top Films Written By The Legendary Duo

Salim-Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar) are known to be the first screenwriters in Indian cinema to achieve star status. Both of them have worked together in more than 20 films and have delivered several blockbusters at the box-office. They are known to bring a revolution in the Indian cinema with their larger than life characters. Here is a list of some of the best films written by the famous duo.

Best films were written by Salim-Javed

Sholay

The 1975 cult classic film Sholay is directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Salim-Javed. It is considered as a landmark in the Indian cinema. The film showcases the dacoit theme with strong characters and engaging screenplay. It features Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar. It was declared as the ‘Film of the Millennium’ by BBC India in the year 1999.

Deewar

Deewar is an action-drama film that released in the year 1975. It is directed by the legendary director Yash Chopra and is considered as one of the most successful films by Salim-Javed. The story focuses on the social and economic conditions of the country during that era. The film is remembered for highlighting the ‘Angry Young Man’ image through Vijay’s anti-hero character, which as played by Amitabh Bachchan. It also features Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Praveen Babi, and Neetu Singh.

Don

Don released in the year 1978 and is directed by Chandra Barot. The film became a huge success at the box-office and was loved by the audience for its unique storyline. It was the third highest-grossing Hindi film in 1978 and received positive reviews from the critics. The film has left a huge legacy behind. It was later remade in the year 2006 by Farhan Akhtar.

Kaala Patthar

Kaala Patthar is a 1979 film that is produced and directed by Yash Chopra. The film, later on, gained a cult status in the Indian cinema and is considered a classic. It received seven Filmfare award nominations in 1980. The film is set in the backdrop of a coal mine and showcases the life of a former navy officer who works in the coal mine out of strong guilt.

