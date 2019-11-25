Salman Khan's Dad Salim Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Dilip Kumar Clicked In A Rare Photo

Writer Salim Khan who has written Bollywood classics like Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baaraat with co-writer Javed Akhter recently celebrated his 84th birthday. Father to megastar Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, Salim Khan's birthday was evidently an important occasion for the family as they posted heartfelt posts to celebrate Salim Khan's birthday. Atul Agnihotri, son-in-law to Salim Khan, shared a rare photo of the renowned screenwriter with Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar to send him birthday wishes.

Salim Khan's rare photo with Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar

The photo shared by Atul Agnihotri on his social media features Salim Khan along with Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar engrossed in a conversation. Presumably, in a party, Salim Khan is seen smiling in the photo as Amitabh and Dilip are seen indulging in a jolly conversation. Interestingly, Salim Khan is the only one sporting a plain white shirt as the other stars are seen wearing suits. The rare photo is black and white suggesting it to be a rare throwback of Salim Khan in his younger days. Salman Khan also took to his Instagram to wish his father on his 84th birthday. Various netizens and Salman Khan fans also took to Twitter to wish Salim Khan on his birthday.

