Best Marathi Movies From 'Fatteshikast' To 'Hirkani' That Released In 2019

Marathi cinema has undoubtedly evolved over the years and delivered some of the finest films to the audience. The cinema has experienced growth with films like Sairat, Natrang and many more. 2019 has been a good year for the Marathi industry as it saw some of the brilliant films. Here is a list of some of the finest Marathi movies from the year 2019.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan To Star In 'Sairat' Director Nagraj Manjule's Hindi Directorial Debut 'Jhund'

Best Marathi movies from 2019

Also read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Marathi Teaser Starring Ajat Devgn Releases; Watch Video

Fatteshikast

Fatteshikast is a Marathi historical period drama film that is directed by Digpal Lanjekar. The film is produced under the banner of Almonds Creations. It features Chinmay Mandleka, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sameer Dharmadhikari. It is set in the period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was praised for its storyline and direction. It was released on November 15, 2019. The music of the film is composed by Devdutta Manisha Baji.

Hirkani

Hirkani is a 2019 Marathi language historical period film that is directed by Prasad Oak. The film is produced by Falguni Patel. It features Sonalee Kulkarni in the lead role of Hirkani, who is a brave mother. It is set in the historical period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Hirkani also marks the directorial debut of Prasad Oak. The music of the film is composed by Amitraj. It released on October 24, 2019.

Also read | Jackie Shroff Gets Replaced By Mahesh Manjrekar In Mumbai Saga

Triple Seat

The 2019 Marathi language romantic-comedy film is directed by Sanket Prakash Payse. It is produced by Narendra Shantikumar Firodiya. The film features Ankush Chaudhari, Shivani Surve, and Pallavi Patil. The film follows the theme of a love triangle. The refreshing comedy opened to good reviews. The music of the film is composed by Avinash-Vishwajeet. Triple Seat released on October 25, 2019, theatrically.

Bhai: Vyakti ki Valli

The 2019 Marathi film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is a biography of the popular writer Purushottam Laxman Deshpande. It released on January 4, 2019. It received critical acclaim from the critics. The lead role in the film is portrayed by Sagar Deshmukh. It also features Iravati Harshe, Saksham Kulkarni, Mrunmayee Deshpande in important roles.

Also read | #MeToo : 'Sairat' Director Nagraj Manjule's Ex-Wife Recalls Her Story Of Abuse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.