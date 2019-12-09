Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Marathi Teaser Starring Ajat Devgn Releases; Watch Video

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is gaining a lot of popularity among fans every day. It was recently when the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior announced that the film will also release in Marathi in theatres across Maharashtra on 10 January 2020, the same day as the Hindi release. The film will star Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The makers of the film recently released the Marathi teaser of the film on their YouTube channel. Check out the teaser here.

Ajay Devgn recently tweeted about the release of the trailer on his Twitter handle that the official trailer of the film will be releasing tomorrow. Check out the tweet here.

The film is directed by Om Raut and Ajay is shown as a valiant Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's most trusted soldier and fought alongside the Marathi legend in multiple battles in the 17th century. The movie also includes popular Marathi actors in the cast, such as Sharad Kelkar (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Devdatta Nage (Suryaji Malusare), and Shashank Shende (Shelar Mama). Om Raut made his debut in a Marathi film in 2015 which gave him the Filmfare Award for Best Debutant.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh also tweeted from his Twitter handle announcing the news. In his tweet, he shared that the Marathi version of the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be out on December 10, this year.

Tanhaji's new song

A few days ago the makers of the film released the first song titled Shankara Re Shankara. The song was launched by Ajay on his official Instagram account which also features Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of an antagonist in the film. Watch here.

