A Look At Lisa Haydon's Stunning Net Worth That Will Leave You Shocked

Lisa Haydon has featured in several Bollywood films. Over the years, the actor has drifted away from films and fans see less of her performances on the big screen. However, the actor has kept her fans posted on social media with her amazing lifestyle. Lisa Haydon is often spotted heading out for a quick surfing session with her husband and kids. The actor has managed to give fans some major travel goals with her picturesque posts on her social media accounts. The actor has a stunning net worth which compliments her amazing travel diaries along with her impeccable fashion choices.

Lisa Haydon's stunningly incredible net worth

According to Married Biography, Lisa Haydon’s estimated net worth is said to be around $1.5 million approximately. From having designer handbags to surfing on exotic locations or vacationing with her family on beautiful beaches, the actor sure knows how to use her fortune. Her net worth is also the product of her hard work in films and shows. From starring in noteworthy films like Queen to judging shows like India Next Top Model on MTV, Lisa Haydon has built a name for herself in the industry.

According to the same news portal, Lisa Haydon has also been the cover girl for a number of notable fashion magazines. She has featured on the cover page for magazines like The Verve for their March 2008 edition. She once again became the cover girl for the same magazine in January 2011. She featured on Elle in April 2009, May 2009 and May 2010 as the cover girl. Lisa Haydon was also seen on the cover page of the Femina magazine in 2009. Another noteworthy magazine that had Lisa Haydon as their cover girl was Female Health Magazine or FHM. Lisa Haydon was their cover girl in August of 2010. The actor has thus managed to keep up with her fashion commitments as well as films throughout the years. Lisa Haydon was last seen in 2016 in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where she had a cameo appearance as the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor. On television, she was last seen in 2018 for Top Model India, where Lisa hosted the show as well as judged the participants. In 2017, she was nominated for the ITAA award for the best actor female for the film, The Trip.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

