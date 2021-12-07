A Look At Sawai Madhopur & Barwara Fort, Venue For Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Sawai Madhopur has a rich history and the bride and groom-to-be, along with their families, will celebrate the big day there. Here's some history and facts about the location of the much-awaited Bollywood destination wedding.

A look at Sawai Madhopur and Barwara Fort

Sawai Madhopur's rich culture and wildlife

Sawai Madhopur is widely known for its rich culture and heritage. The district is known for its Indian folk dance, Ghoomar and the Kalbeliya dance.

The famous Ranthambore National Park also lies in his region and the guests of the Vicky-Katrina wedding will go on a special safari, sources informed Republic Media Network. The national part is approximately 25-30 kilometres away from the wedding location.

Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple and Barwara lake

Sawai Madhopur is located 147 km north-eastwards from Jaipur and lies next to the Vindhyas and Aravali hill ranges. The town was founded in 1765 AD by Sawai Madho Singh-I and is well-known for its rich history. It has a plethora of flora and fauna and is also famous for agricultural products.

The Six Senses is built within the walls of the 14th century Barwara Fort. The fort was originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family and faces the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple and Barwara lake.

Fort dates back 700 years

The Six Senses Fort Barwara official website also gives a glimpse into the history of the location. It reads, "A beautiful 14th-century fort sensitively converted to become a Six Senses sanctuary of well-being. The design of Six Senses resort in Rajasthan reinterprets the gracious and regal ambience of a bygone era dating back 700 years."

The Six Senses Fort Barwara

The couple's destination wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, which includes 48 suites. Each suite is designed in the contemporary Rajasthani style and gives guests an exquisite and unique experience. The location can be accessed in three hours by car from Jaipur and is 30-minutes away from the Ranthambore National Park.

(Image: @vickykaushal/@katrinakaif/Instagram/Republic)