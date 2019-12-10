The Debate
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Wedding: A Look At Some Unseen Pictures

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first anniversary and pictures and videos from the celebrations are now taking the internet by storm

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples across the globe. The couple tied the knot in an intimate, yet extravagant wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in 2018. The four-day extravaganza was a closed-door event, with friends and families witnessing the wonderful union of the couple. New pictures and videos from the dreamy celebrations are now taking the internet by storm, as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Here is a look back at some unseen pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their private wedding ceremony.

Unseen pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Desi Jewelry-The Netherlands✨ (@siyajewels) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Desi Jewelry-The Netherlands✨ (@siyajewels) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie (Turner) Jonas (@sophstunrer) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Montesha❤️| Va✨ (@lillysinghsbbyg) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 👸🏻 Queens Of Bollywood 👸🏻 (@queensbolly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAREM's Couture (@haremscouture) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to star in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers of the biopic, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut onscreen. The actor is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

