Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Fans Go Crazy As Jonas Brothers Bag Grammy Nominations

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Grammys 2020. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who tied the knot with Nick Jonas is celebrating this massive news with a great shoutout. The actor took to social media to congratulate her husband Nick Jonas, Joe and Kevin for their Grammys nominations. She mentioned in her tweet that she is very proud of the Jonas Brothers and she also shared her love for them.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas brothers:

Even Sophie Turner took to her social media handle to congratulate her hubby and Jonas brothers on their Grammys nominations. Sophie got hitched to Joe Jonas this year and expressed her happiness as the Jonas Brothers got nominated for the 'Best pop duo/group performance' category for their comeback single Sucker for Grammys 2020. The song nominated for Grammys also features Priyanka.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Post For Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers As They Bag Grammy Nomination

Here is the adorable shoutout from Sophie to Jonas Brothers:

Jonas Brothers will compete with other pop artists in the same category that includes Ariana Grande and Social House (nominated for Boyfriend), Post Malone and Swae Lee ( Sunflower), Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Senorita), and Lil Nas X (Old Town Road). It is almost after 10 years that the Jonas Brothers got nominated for the Grammys again. Joe Jonas shared a pic featuring his brothers as they all seem to be excited about the nomination.

10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy 🥳 thank you! pic.twitter.com/LE7gsEiLZ0 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 20, 2019

Fans also shared their emotions on Jonas Brothers nominations by congratulating Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on their social media handles.Here is the tweet by Nick and how fans reacted to their nomination.

Also Read | Grammy Awards: Nick Jonas Exults Over Nomination For Jonas Brothers, Here's Full List

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Fans reactions to the nomination:

It’s what you guys deserve!! So proud! — Jonas News (@JonasConcerts) November 20, 2019

love you and so proud of you pic.twitter.com/dR1n6z7o35 — E. (@nickjonxs) November 20, 2019

We are so proud of you and nick..u featured in sucker and it got nominated..👏👏👏👏❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/RELJVuw2gS — suniyani💖💖💖 (@rayofsun28) November 20, 2019

SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS. WELL DESERVED AFTER 11 YEARS. — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) November 20, 2019

Also Read | Grammys Announce Nominees, Contenders Include Taylor Swift

Also Read | Grammy Awards 2020: Here Are All The Nominees For The General Field

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.