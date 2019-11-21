The Debate
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Fans Go Crazy As Jonas Brothers Bag Grammy Nominations

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fans go crazy as Jonas Brothers bag Grammy nominations. Priyanka Chopra,Sophie Turner post congratulatory notes on social media

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Grammys 2020. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who tied the knot with Nick Jonas is celebrating this massive news with a great shoutout. The actor took to social media to congratulate her husband Nick Jonas, Joe and Kevin for their Grammys nominations. She mentioned in her tweet that she is very proud of the Jonas Brothers and she also shared her love for them. 

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas brothers:

Even Sophie Turner took to her social media handle to congratulate her hubby and Jonas brothers on their Grammys nominations. Sophie got hitched to Joe Jonas this year and expressed her happiness as the Jonas Brothers got nominated for the 'Best pop duo/group performance' category for their comeback single Sucker for Grammys 2020. The song nominated for Grammys also features Priyanka.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Post For Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers As They Bag Grammy Nomination

Here is the adorable shoutout from Sophie to Jonas Brothers: 

Joe Jonas

Jonas Brothers will compete with other pop artists in the same category that includes Ariana Grande and Social House (nominated for Boyfriend), Post Malone and Swae Lee ( Sunflower), Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Senorita), and Lil Nas X (Old Town Road). It is almost after 10 years that the Jonas Brothers got nominated for the Grammys again. Joe Jonas shared a pic featuring his brothers as they all seem to be excited about the nomination.

Fans also shared their emotions on Jonas Brothers nominations by congratulating Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on their social media handles.Here is the tweet by Nick and how fans reacted to their nomination.

Also Read | Grammy Awards: Nick Jonas Exults Over Nomination For Jonas Brothers, Here's Full List

Fans reactions to the nomination:

Also Read | Grammys Announce Nominees, Contenders Include Taylor Swift

Also Read | Grammy Awards 2020: Here Are All The Nominees For The General Field

 

 


