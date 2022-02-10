Last Updated:

'A Thursday' Trailer: Yami Gautam Leaves Netizens Stunned With Her Dangerous Avatar

'A Thursday': Yami Gautam left netizens stunned with her dangerous avatar as the trailer of the thriller was released by the makers on Thursday, February 10.

Fourteen years ago, a character played by Naseeruddin Shah in the movie A Wednesday saw its plot make life miserable for Mumbai Police for a few hours, as he threatened to explode bombs in the city while having his 'demands' regarding terrorists. There is a similar turn of events taking place on 'A Thursday' this time, but it's a woman who is leading the charge, and lives of little children are at stake. Yami Gautam, known for mostly light-hearted roles in her career, is the one sending shivers down the audiences' spine with her demands and dangerous avatar.

There is no confirmation yet on the new film being a sequel of the 2008 thriller, but the producer of both the films, Ronnie Screwvala, did tease that the film could be a new story around a similar theme. He shared that it was 'logical' that A Thursday comes after A Wednesday.   

The trailer of the Yami Gautam-starrer immediately sparked excitement among netizens upon its release. The actor won praises galore for her act in the film, leaving many stunned by her never-seen-before avatar. Netizens praised the gripping quotient of the film and shared that they could not wait for the film to hit the web. 

Yami Gautam's A Thursday trailer wins netizens' approval

Netizens appreciated Yami for taking up a character with grey shades and expressed that the 'underrated' actress deserved more. Many, who had not seen the Vicky Donor star in such a role were shocked and scared. One even went on to write that she was going to win the National Award for sure. 

'Riveting', 'amazing', 'promising' were some of the comments for the trailer, and one was sure it would be a 'masterpiece' movie.

The only comment that did not seem pleased about the film was one who found that there was 'nothing new.'  

More about A Thursday

A Thursday's plotline traces a teacher threatening police that she wanted Rs 5 crore in one hour or she will kill children, who she took hostage. She first demands a person named 'Javed', and then seeks a dialogue with the Prime Minister as police try their best to save the kids.  

The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, and Karanvir Sharma among others.

The film has been directed by Behzad Khambata. It is gearing up for release on Disney+Hotstar also on Thursday, February 17. 

