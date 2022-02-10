A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam Holds 16 Kids Captive; Neha Dhupia Steals The Show As Cop

As the release date of Yami Gautam-starrer film, A Thursday approaches, the makers dropped the teaser earlier and have now unveiled the trailer as well.

The moment A Thursday trailer surfaced online, it created a massive buzz among the netizens as it depicts a stunning and promising performance of the entire cast of the film. Read further ahead for more details about the film.

Watch A Thursday Trailer

Yami Gautam recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted the trailer of her highly-anticipated movie, A Thursday while giving fans a sneak peek at the thrill they will soon be experiencing. The trailer begins with Yami Gautam informing the cops that she had a couple of kids as hostages and will only release them if they fulfilled all her demands. The trailer continues to depict the thrill with Yami's breathtaking performance along with the other cast members namely Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and others in significant roles. In the caption, Yami Gautam escalated her fans' curiosity by teasing them that she was about to shake the entire nation. The caption read, "What can one play school teacher do in one day? Well, I'm about to shake the entire nation" (sic)

The fans were stunned after watching the A Thursday Trailer and expressed their reactions in the comments section. Many of them poured fire and heart emojis in the comments to depict how the trailer was amazing and full of fire. Some fans also stated how excited they were to watch the film while others assured the actor that the movie will surely be a success. Many fans also praised Yami Gautam's intense performance in the film as depicted in the trailer while some others wished her all the best for the film.

More about A Thursday movie

A Thursday includes a prominent cast of talented actors namely Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Raj Sharma, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, KalyaneeMulay and others. Directed and co-written by Behzad Khambata, the movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 February 2022.

