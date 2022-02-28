'A Thursday': Yami Gautam Reveals Her 'breather' While Playing 'challenging' Role Of Naina

Actor Yami Gautam recently delivered one of the most challenging performances of her career in the thriller film A Thursday. Also starring Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni in significant roles, the Disney Plus Hotstar film revolved around a school teacher taking 16 kids hostage and threatening to kill them if her demands are not met. The thriller drama which was released on February 17 was met with a positive response as fans commended the actor's ability to pull off a dark character.

Opening up about the same, the 33-year-old admitted that it was a difficult role to play and required rigorous preparation on sets. However, providing her with a breather from her dark role, the actor found many companions on sets that kept her blues away in-between the shots.

Yami Gautam's 'Breather' on sets of A Thursday

Taking to her Instagram on February 28, the actor shared multiple pictures from the sets of A Thursday with her little and adorable co-stars. While in the film, her character, Naina, goes on a rampage about hurting them, the real-life picture is far from reel life. Gautam began by writing, ''Cutest Co-actors I ever got to work with 👻‘A Thursday‘ was not that set for me where I would even think about taking any images or BTS!''

In the pictures, the actor can be seen engaging in fun activities like painting, chatting with them, and even applying lipstick on her little co-star in between her takes. Talking about how difficult it was to prepare for the role of Naina, she added, ''Stepping in NAINA ‘ shoes was way more challenging than I had imagined while preparing for the part,'' Fortunately, the little kids on set acted as a 'breather' for Gautam as she continued, ''But somewhere these little kids came in as a breather… so this is what my day looked like in those rarest of the rare moments''.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan under the banner of RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. The show was commended for its thriller elements, plot, performance of the cast and touching on relevant issues that would resonate with women across the country.