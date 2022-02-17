Yami Gautam Confirms Her Latest Film 'A Thursday' Is Not A Sequel To 2008's 'A Wednesday'

Yami Gautam starrer crime thriller A Thursday was recently released on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. While the film's title seemed to be much like the 2008 hit movie A Wednesday and its trailer saw Yami demanding something from Mumbai police while taking children hostage, many were speculating the movie is a sequel to the Anupam Kher starrer. Moreover, both the movies are backed by Ronnie Screwvala. Reacting to the same, Yami recently confirmed the movie is not a sequel of any kind to Neeraj Pandey's directorial.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Bollywood diva Yami Gautam recently revealed the film is not a sequel to A Wednesday. Talking about the 2008 mystery thriller, the actor called it "path-breaking." She further mentioned how it is obvious to speculate A Thursday is a sequel to the 2008 film because of its name and common producer. However, she confirmed it is not a sequel.

She said, "I think the obvious reason people are feeling, you know, is it a 'spiritual' sequel is the title, and the fact that of course, it's Ronnie who's backing this as well. But to clarify, no its not a sequel of any kind to A Wednesday."

The Uri star further mentioned how there is no need for A Thursday to be a sequel to A Wednesday as it will open up a discussion that has no end. The actor quipped how she and the makers would want the film to be experienced for what it is. As the comparison between the two films was a matter of discussion ahead of its release, Yami Gautam said watching the movie while keeping in mind that it is a sequel will not be the correct way.

More about A Thursday

A Thursday stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. The film also has Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and is receiving positive reviews both from critics and netizens. The social media platform Twitter saw many reactions from netizens who hailed Yami Gautam for her ace acting skills. Here is the film's trailer.

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam