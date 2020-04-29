'A Versatile Actor': I&B Min Prakash Javadekar Expresses Condolences On Irfan Khan's Death

After the shocking demise of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar expressed his condolences to the star's family.

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from euroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year.

Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 29, 2020

His team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for his work for Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him numerous awards.

He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi and The Namesake and Inferno.

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

