Irrfan Khan's Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery After Actor Gets Hospitalised At Kokilaben

Irrfan Khan was recently admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and is in the ICU. Fans took to Twitter to share their prayers for his health & recovery.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Monday was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and is in the ICU. The actor suffered from a colon infection and is under doctor's observation, as revealed by Irrfan's spokesperson. Irrfan is also going through treatment as he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, which is a rare type of cancer.

As soon as the news reached his fans and audience, they took to Twitter to wish and pray for Irrfan Khan's health and speedy recovery. Many emotional, as well as encouraging posts, were shared by fans, as they ask Irrfan to stay strong and come through victorious from all his problems. These beautiful messages are proof of love and support that Irrfan Khan has from the fans and audience. 

Here are some messages from fans for Irrfan's speedy recovery:

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan's official spokesperson released a statement on his health. The statement read, "It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so." [sic]

 

 

