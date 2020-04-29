Irrfan Khan's Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery After Actor Gets Hospitalised At Kokilaben

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Monday was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and is in the ICU. The actor suffered from a colon infection and is under doctor's observation, as revealed by Irrfan's spokesperson. Irrfan is also going through treatment as he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, which is a rare type of cancer.

As soon as the news reached his fans and audience, they took to Twitter to wish and pray for Irrfan Khan's health and speedy recovery. Many emotional, as well as encouraging posts, were shared by fans, as they ask Irrfan to stay strong and come through victorious from all his problems. These beautiful messages are proof of love and support that Irrfan Khan has from the fans and audience.

Here are some messages from fans for Irrfan's speedy recovery:

There has never been a greater actor than you. No one can match the expressions of yours. Get well soon. Hang in there. All our prayers are with you champ.#IrrfanKhan #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/J5yQayvw1o — Beerwala..!!! (@Kaskpakdo) April 28, 2020

Wishing One of the Finest Actor of India, Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery 🙏 May he be Fit and fine again soon. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JyGQ4j2pRR — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 28, 2020

we wish ur speedy recovery... Ur the only hero whose acting seems so natural and ..

every role that bestowed upon u is beautifully executed by u so we want to watch u again and again in those characters... COME back soon Man like a warrior...#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/mgkgNo9Auc — Prakash Tiwari (@prakash__t) April 28, 2020

Ailing of neuroendocrine #IrrfanKhan shifted to ICU in Kokilaben Hospital Mumbai. Praying for his speed recovery. He recently lost her mother. May Almight give him the courage to fight this unevitable time. pic.twitter.com/gSs9wkbn0f — abhishek kashyap (@kashyapbabakkc) April 28, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan admitted in ICU ward of Kokilaben...it is really a hard time for the actor..I pray for his health and may allah give him strength to fight this difficult situation. #irrfankhan #IrrfankhaninICU #prayforirrfan pic.twitter.com/FMHUf9RsCa — Ankita Tiwari (@Tiwariankita25) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan's official spokesperson released a statement on his health. The statement read, "It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so." [sic]

