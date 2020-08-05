'I Love You': Did Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain Confirm Their Relationship?

Wishing Aadar Jain, on his birthday, rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with a caption full of love. Calling him her 'favourite' person, Tara shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person" [sic]

Aadar Jain commented on the picture and wrote, 'I love you'. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima commented with heart emojis. Singer Lisa Mishra called the couple 'Cuties'. For those unaware, Aadar and Tara have not yet confirmed the relationship.

Tara's sister Pia Sutaria also shared a cute picture and wrote, "It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star". The first time the duo made an appearance was for the 40th birthday party of Malaika Arora.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: Public appearances of the rumoured couple

See the picture below —

Who is Aadar Jain?

Aadar Jain belongs to the popular Kapoor family from Bollywood. He is the son of Reema Kapoor and like his mother and cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor, chose acting as his career. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Qaidi Band in the year 2017.

What's next for Tara Sutaria?

Tara Sutaria was last seen onscreen with actors Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She played the role of a mute girl in the movie and received appreciation for her efforts in portraying the role. Tara will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100 titled Tadap. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria's combined Net Worth will make you fall off your chair

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.