Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria's Combined Net Worth Will Make You Fall Off Your Chair

Bollywood is not only packed with movies and glamour but also has a lot of romance in it. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain has been spotted together multiple times and have become one of the most beloved and cute couples of Bollywood. Although Tara has called Aadar a special one, the two haven't confirmed that they are dating yet. Fans often wonder what will be the combined net worth of these two young actors if they do decide to make it official.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain: Public Appearances Of The Rumoured Couple

Tara and Aadar's combined net worth:

Tara Sutaria's net worth

Tara Sutaria started her career in Bollywood in the year 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2. She has one movie since then named Marjaavan. According to topplanetinfo.com, Tara Sutaria's net worth as of 2020 is $1 Million. This means that Tara Sutaria has a total net worth of ₹ 7 Crores approximately.

ALSO READ | Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria Share A Warm Hug At Armaan Jain's Roka Ceremony, Watch Video

Aadar Jain's net worth

Aadar Jain was the assistant director of the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is the grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor and son of Reema Kapoor. The net worth of Aadar Jain as of 2020, according to celebrityhow.com, is $ 2 Million. Converted to Indian currency, Aadar Jain's net worth is ₹ 14 Crores approximately.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Return To The City From Their Year-end Vacation In London

This means that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's combined net worth is ₹ 21 Crores approximately. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been captured together by a number of paparazzi. Fans wait for an official confirmation from the two with regards to their relationship. In an article written in a leading news portal, Tara was quoted saying that she and Aadar hang out a lot and enjoy each other's company. She did not give any confirmation but called Aadar a special friend.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria And Rumored Boyfriend Aadar Jain Colour Coordinate At Saif-Kareena's Party

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Did Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Confirm Their Relationship With THIS Video From U2 Concert?

Image Courtesy: Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.