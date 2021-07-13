Aamir Khan & 'Lal Singh Chaddha' Team Called Out By Netizen For Littering Ladakh Village

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who has been shooting for his latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh was called out by netizens after his team allegedly littered the shooting location with plastic bottles. Taking to Twitter, a netizen posted a video of the shooting location in Wakha village and highlighted how Aamir Khan and the team of Laal Singh Chaddha had left the location. In the video, the Ladakh village can be seen littered with plastic bottles. Notably, Aamir Khan is on a 20-day schedule to Wakha village to shoot a war sequence from the movie.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao reunite on set

The Bollywood actor has recently been in the news for his divorce with wife Kiran Rao after nearly 15-years of marriage. While the news of Aamir Khan's divorce left fans disheartened, the actor proved that things were cordial with his ex-wife after he shared a selfie with her and his co-stars from the sets of Laal Singh Chadda. Reuniting for the filming of the highly anticipated movie, Aamir Khan took a selfie with his co-star South Indian Bala superstar Naga Chaitanya, director Advait Chandan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is producing the film.

Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours 😍

Love.

Kiran & Aamir.@chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/HC2qfFSomm — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 9, 2021

About Lal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie has been a hot topic in Bollywood and has been in the making for over two decades. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump which is considered an all-time classic starring Tom Hanks. The movie was delayed for a number of reasons, the latest being the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially set to release in December 2020, the movie is now expected to hit the screens on Christmas this year. The film stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. Along with the star-studded cast of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to have a small cameo in the movie.

