Aamir Khan Celebrates Vaisakhi With Popular Influencer; Duo Groove To 'Dhol Jageero Da'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has given back to back hits showcasing his exemplary acting skills. From Dil Chahta Hai to Dangal, the actor has proved to be a true gem as he has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors in Indian cinema throughout his career spanning 30 years. The PK actor believes in celebrating every festival with great zeal.

As per the recent development, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionalist Aamir Khan celebrated the festival of Vaisakhi with popular influencer and content creator, Ruhee Dosani, and the latter's family. The duo even grooved to popular Punjabi song, Dhol Jageero Da.

Aamir Khan celebrates Baisakhi with influencer Ruhee Dosani

The video shared by the influencer sees Ruhee and her family entering Aamir's residence on the occasion of Baisakhi. Later, they were seen relishing some delicacies together. What caught the attention of the netizens was the Lagaan actor's dancing skills. Ruhee and Aamir were seen shaking a leg on Dhol Jageero Da. A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "This is awesomeeee......your moves are the besttttt (sic)". Another fan commented, "when cutipie met perfection. (sic)"

Aamir, who will be next seen in highly-anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha, even shared a similar video on his Instagram handle as he wrote in the caption, "A big thank you to @ruheedosani and her family for some delicious traditional food, Bhangra and Lassi! (sic)"

'Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words': Ruhee

While Aamir kept it casual as he donned a black coloured t-shirt and light-blue pair of denim, Dosani and her mother donned ethnic attires that looked stunning. Ruhee Dosani took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note in her caption. She wrote, "CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spend time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi! (sic)"

She further added, "I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes - I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones. (sic)"

