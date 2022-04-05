'RRR': Aamir Khan Likely To Join SS Rajamouli & Team For Success Celebrations In Mumbai

Repeating the feat of his previous outing, the Baahubali franchise, director SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR has set the cash registers ringing. Despite several delays, the film opened to great reviews post release two weeks ago and roared at the box office by registering a terrific business. To mark the film’s historic feat, Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) will be reportedly throwing a success party in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Actor Ram Charan has already landed in the city ahead of the success party. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the party is also organized to felicitate SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan at the event in presence of a special guest, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. For the unversed, the Lagaan actor also accompanied the trio during their Delhi promotional tour of the film.

As per the daily, a source close to the development shed light on the major revelation regarding the guests who will be attending the party and said that Aamir Khan is a major part of it. The source further shared that the Baahubali director is quite fond of Aamir Khan and would like to share his success with him. As the film is now officially a blockbuster, the entire team has reportedly sent an invite to Aamir Khan. Aamir reportedly has even tentatively confirmed his presence for the event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Rajamouli has even shared his admiration for the actor and how the actor’s film Lagaan inspired him to take up the art of storytelling. It is pertinent to note that Aamir and SS Rajamouli combo has been a dream for many, and the two have been receiving several requests from the fans for collaboration.

Apart from the Tamil and Telugu versions, the Hindi version of the film too, is yielding big returns for the makers. This would be the second success for the producer after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi headlined by Alia Bhatt which also received thunderous reviews and did great at the box office.

Coming to RRR, the movie is on a rampage mode across the globe. The collection of the magnum opus has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Hence, it is predicted that the action movie will soon enter Rs 850 crore by the end of its third weekend.