Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Pens A Heartfelt Message On Assistant Amos Paul's Demise

Superstar Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 60. Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last. Paying her respects, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt message.

She wrote, "RIP Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saath-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn't think you'd ever not be around. Legends don't Die." [sic]

Superstar Aamir Khan along with director-wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos. According to a family source, the last rites of Amos were held at Sewri Christian Cemetery on Wednesday morning with limited people allowed at the gathering due to the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aamir and Kiran attended the funeral wearing masks and followed other guidelines such as sanitising their hands as they offered condolences to Amos' family.

Aamir's close friend and "Lagaan" co-star Karim Hajee said Amos collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao and their team. "Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Karim told PTI.

"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," he added.

Karim said Amos had recently turned grandfather and his death is a huge loss to everyone who knew him.

