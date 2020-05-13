Aamir Khan's 'Man Friday' Passes Away, Meezaan Jaaferi Stuck In A Farmhouse & More News

Unfortunately, today, on May 13, 2020, Aamir Khan's friend and personal assistant for over 20 years, Amos Paul, passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Meezaan Jaaferi revealed that he was stuck in a friend's farmhouse amid lockdown. Here are today's top entertainment/celebrity stories.

Aamir Khan's 'Man Friday' Amos Paul passes away

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's close friend and personal assistant, Amos Paul, passed away today at the age of 60. Amos Paul was taken to the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai after he suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. His funeral was attended by Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao.

Meezaan Jaaferi is stuck at a friend's farmhouse amid lockdown

Speaking to a local daily, Meezaan Jaaferi revealed that he had not seen his family since March 15. Meezaan Jaaferi further revealed that he had all the required facilities at his friend's farmhouse, but he was starting to feel homesick now. He stated that he was spending his free time by learning organic farming, working out, and playing games like badminton and table tennis.

Katy Perry flaunts her baby bump after talking about her 'waves of depression'

Katy Perry recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby bump. This image was shared by the singer to promote her upcoming single, Daisies. However, Katy Perry shared this photo just a few hours after revealing that she was struggling with "waves of depression" due to the ongoing pandemic.

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

Vaani Kapoor talks about the differences between Ranveer, Ranbir & Hrithik

Vaani Kapoor has worked with several different actors, including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. In a recent interview with a film critic, Vaani Kapoor talked about the differences between her three male co-stars. She revealed that she was intimidated by Hrithik Roshan's flawless dance moves. Ranveer Singh was very well-prepared before he faced the camera. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor could easily switch on and off while filming.

Jaideep Ahlawat on playing the lead role in 'Pataal Lok'

Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to play the lead role in Paatal Lok. In a recent interview, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that he felt a great responsibility as he was representing a lot of people. Moreover, the actor felt like the script of the film was amazing, so he did not want to disappoint the writing crew with his performance. Due to this pressure, Jaideep Ahlawat stated that he was putting in his best efforts for Paatal Lok. Moreover, he stated that he had high hopes for the project.

