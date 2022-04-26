Aamir Khan Dons 'Release Gogo' T-shirt As He Reveals His 'Kahani' To Be Out On April 28

Bollywood star Aamir Khan never fails to surprise his fans, whether with his films or social media posts. The actor is currently fueling his fans' excitement as he is set to narrate a story to them in a few days. He has been teasing his "Kahani" for the past few days while playing cricket. He recently opted for foosball as he revealed the platform through which he will narrate the story. However, what caught his fans' attention was the quirky t-shirt the Lagaan star was donning.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aamir Khan recently shared a video of him playing foosball. In the video, the actor could be seen indulging in the game while he sported a quirky orange-coloured t-shirt. The t-shirt had a picture of Shakti Kapoor's Gogo from the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. The text on the t-shirt read "Release Gogo."

For the unversed, Aamir Khan was one of the leads in the 1994 romance comedy. Shakti Kapoor played the antagonist in the film named Crime Master Gogo, who gets arrested at the end of the film. Gogo was one of the most beloved and funny villains of the 1990s. He was known for his comic timing and funny actions. However, seemingly the t-shirt is Aamir Khan's favourite as the PK star has been seen wearing it on several occasions.

Aamir Khan announces platform for narrating his "Kahani"

In the video, Aamir Khan finally revealed the platform on which he will narrate his story. The actor said, "April 28 ko Maine decide kar liya hai main kahani sunaunga. Radio station par sunaunga. Radio station acchi jagah hoti hai kahani sunane ki. (April) 28 ko main Red FM par kahani sunaunga." (I have decided to narrate my story on April 28. I will narrate it on a radio station. Radio station is a nice place to recite a story. I'll narrate the story on Red FM on April 28.)

While fans expressed their excitement about the story and wondered what it would be, many had their eyes on Aamir Khan's t-shirt and complimented the actor for it. A fan wrote, "Anyone Noticed his t-shirt," while another one commented, "Shirt pe crime master gogo means (thinking emoji)." Some fans also asked him for a sequel to Andaz Apna Apana.

Image: Instagram/@aamirkhanproduction