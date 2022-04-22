Aamir Khan Revives 'Lagaan' Memories As He Plays Cricket On Rooftop, Teases New 'Kahaani'

Actor Aamir Khan who is known for surprising fans with his out-of-the-box performances recently revived old memories pertaining to his film Lagaan. The actor left fans nostalgic and looking back to the 2001 iconic musical sports drama Lagaan. The actor took to Instagram and left his fans befuddled with a video while playing cricket.

In the video shared by Aamir Khan’s production house, the star was seen acing his batting skills, about which we are aware from the time of Lagaan. In the video, Aamir promises to narrate a story on the 28th of April. Looking at his enthusiasm for narrating the tale, the players around him hail a loud ‘Yes’!

Aamir Khan recreates Lagaan days

Though there are several theories floating around about what the ‘kahaani’ might be; ranging from some life lessons, and personal trivia to the teaser of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The details about the same have been kept under the wraps. Known to be a private person, the superstar’s recent video has created quite a stir on social media platforms where fans are expressing their take on the same.

One of the fans wrote, "WOW. Lovely Aamir. WELDON.." Another user wrote, "Please laal Singh poster or teaser," while a third user chimed in and called Aamir, "MSD of Bollywood."



Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Lagaan has etched in the memory of every fan of the actor. The film was produced by Aamir Khan, who stars alongside debutant Gracy Singh with British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne in supporting roles. The film was set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The story revolves around a small village in Central India, whose inhabitants, burdened by high taxes, and several years of drought, find themselves in an extraordinary situation as an arrogant British Indian Army officer challenges them to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all set to bring audiences his labour of love, Laal Singh Chhada also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Advait Chandan.

