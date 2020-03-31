Aamir Khan Got His Ears Pierced For His Role In Lagaan; Learn Other Trivia About The Film

Lagaan is among the popular films of Aamir Khan. Did you know that this movie also made it to the Academy Awards? The movie is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and told the story of British rule in India. The movie revolves around the lives of farmers who accept a cricket match wager by a British Captain named Andrew Russell. Let’s take a look at the interesting details of the film.

Lagaan Trivia

Initially, the film was 7 hours and 30 minutes long.

The movie was shot in villages of Bhuj in Gujarat. Bhuj was then destroyed in an earthquake on 26th January 2001, which is six months after the movie completed its shoot.

This was the first Bollywood production in 30 years to use synchronized sound. The Arri535 camera was used for syncing sound.

Aamir Khan got his ears pierced for this one. He also wore his wife's earrings for the role.

The movie had the biggest number of British actors ever to be cast in a single movie in the history of Indian Cinema.

This movie was also submitted to the Academy Awards, making it the third Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Paul Blackthorne learned the Hindi language for a period of six months.

During the final cricket match in the film, one of the British players got run out. When the actor ran to the crease, he fell and dislocated his left shoulder.

Abhishek Bachchan was also offered a role in the film, but he declined. Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Bhuvan but declined.

During the wrap of the shoot, a real match between British and Indian teams was held. In this match, the British won.

Lagaan was also the first Indian film to premiere in China.

Before the worldwide release of the film, Aamir Khan screened the film for the villagers of Bhuj, where the film was shot.

Ameesha Patel auditioned for the role of Gauri. Preity Zinta was offered Gauri’s role, which was then portrayed by Gracy Singh.

