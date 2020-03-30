Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar And Other Bollywood Stars' Hidden Talents

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha are among the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Fans love their movies and their unique personalities and they want to know what the actors are up to all the time. So keeping fans' interests in mind, here are some of your favourite celebs and their hidden talents which one might not be aware of:

Bollywood stars and their hidden talents

Aamir Khan is a pro at Chess

Apart from being known for his acting skills, Aamir Khan is also an excellent chess player and is also a big fan of the game that requires high levels of concentration. He has even played several times with India's chess legend Viswanathan Anand. His fellow actors have also revealed how Aamir Khan is always ready to play the game.

Akshay Kumar and his love affair with cooking

Fans are aware of Akshay Kumar's acting skills and his love for sports and martial arts, but there is yet another thing that the actor is a pro at. Many may not know but he is a big foodie and also loves to get his hands at culinary as well. While Kumar was getting Martial Arts lessons in Thailand, he took up jobs as a waiter and chef.

Sonakshi Sinha is a pro at painting

Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha loves to spend a lot of her time with paints and brushes. The actor, in fact, held an exhibition to showcase her talents. Even today, she is invited to various art exhibitions.

Shahid Kapoor's love for music

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most established actors in the industry, who also known for his quirky antics. But many of his fans might not know that the actor is also a professional DJ. He even owns a DJ console.

