Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Azad In Kargil Now; Had Spoken To Them On Divorce: Amin Hajee

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared that they had begun their ‘planned separation some time ago’ as they announced their decision on Saturday to get divorced. The decision was not privy to just the two, and some of their near and dear ones knew about it ‘for a while.’ One of them was the actor’s Lagaan co-star and director of his most recent on-screen appearance in Koi Jaane Na, Amin Hajee.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Best Man’ Amin Hajee on actor’s divorce with Kiran Rao

Amin stated, in an interview with News 18, that his family knew about Aamir and Kiran’s decision ‘for a while’, before they announced it on Saturday. Calling it a ‘great loss’, the actor-director shared that he was still coming to terms with it. Amin also revealed that they released their statement from Kargil, where they were with their son Azad at the moment. Amin shared that Kiran sent a photo of the trio to him, and he then told his family that they were still ‘together’, but only their marital status has changed.

Amin said that Aamir was the Best Man at his wedding and the former was the Best Man for the 3 Idiots star’s wedding to Kiran 15 years ago. He stated that it was a ‘personal loss’ for him and added that though they had sat and discussed it, he knew that Aamir and Kiran would not make a decision without going through it ‘thoroughly.’

Amin revealed that he did not tell them to change their minds, but he wished that he could tell him that. He said that he respected the duo and their decision. He said the decision for Aamir and Kiran was 'heartbreaking' as well, and Amin shared that he told his wife that it was a ‘big defeat’ for him.

Stating that two good people might not be meant to be together, Amin said in the interview that the duo were mature people and were a ‘great team’ collaborating on numerous successful ventures as well as parents for Azad. He added that one had to love and respect them for their decisions, but accept it without raising any decisions. He added that he would pray for their happiness and for them to be together always.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce divorce

In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.

Thanks and love,

Kiran and Aamir.

