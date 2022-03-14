Aamir Khan Reveals Reason Behind Divorce From Kiran Rao; 'I Was Not Interested In Family'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindustan. Since then, the actor has been working on his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The actor usually keeps himself away from the limelight and rarely appears in interviews. However, he made a lot of headlines, last year, after he announced his divorce from filmmaker Kiran Rao. Their split welcomed a lot of controversies and allegations. While it has been almost eight months since their divorce, Aamir Khan recently opened up on his life after parting ways with Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan recently appeared in an interview with News18 India and shed light on the reason behind his divorce from Kiran Rao. The actor revealed it was years ago when his ex-wife told him he was not interested in his family. The actor revealed Kiran Rao told him he was lost somewhere whenever they discussed something as a family. Moreover, she also told him how he was a different kind of person and she did not want him to change.

The actor told the leading daily, "She would tell me that even when we discuss something as a family, I'm always lost somewhere. She said I'm a different kind of person. She very sweetly said, 'I don't want you to change because if you change then you wouldn't be the same person who I fell in love with. I'm in love with your brain and your personality. So, I would never want that you change.'"

However, Aamir Khan did see a lot of changes in himself in the past few months. The actor mentioned he now reflects what Rao had told him years ago and sees a lot of changes in him since his divorce. "But today when I reflect on what Kiran told me seven years ago, I would say that I have seen a lot of changes in me in the past 6-7 months," the actor said. The actor also mentioned he and Kiran Rao still love each other and have a lot of respect for one another in the interview.

Aamir Khan slams all rumours behind his split from Kiran Rao

Amid the controversy surrounding Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce, there were several allegations on the 3 Idiots actor, including claims of extramarital affairs. During the interview, Aamir Khan clarified he did not have anyone else in his life when he was married to Kiran Rao. "No, there was no one back then, there is no one now," the actor asserted.

Aamir Khan on his divorce from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he parted ways in 2002. There were several allegations on the actor that he left Reema Dutta for Kiran Rao. In the interview, the actor clarified them all and said, "When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it's not true." "Kiran and I had met but we didn't really know each other and we became friends much later," he added.

