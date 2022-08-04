Aamir Khan Reacts To Criticism Over Punjabi Accent In 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'If You Can..'

Actor Aamir Khan starrer upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been much talked about even before the release. The film which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, has been making headlines ever since the trailer was released. The trailer of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha elicited a mixed response.

While some have appreciated the music and cinematography, others have questioned Aamir’s Punjabi accent saying that he could have done better. During a recent media interaction, Aamir who has been quite busy promoting his film responded to the backlash and requested fans to first watch the film before holding any thoughts about the same.

Aamir Khan addresses criticism over his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha

During the media interaction, the 3 Idiots star reacted to the same and said, “Woh trailer mein aadha dikhta hai na? The trailer is of 2 minutes, and our film is 2.30 hours long. So it would be better if you can judge these aspects after watching the film.” He added, “Agar mein theth Punjabi bolunga toh baki logon ko nahi samaj aayega…aapko samaj aa jayega. Aap film dekh lijiye… mujhe umeed hai ki aap disappointed nahi honge (If I spoke perfect Punjabi, others might not understand, even if you do. You watch the film. I’m sure you would not be disappointed).”

Apart from his accent, the actor was even criticised for his role similarities with that of PK. Certain chunks in the trailer showcase Aamir’s character nuances with that of PK, which made fans react by mentioning how his characters are interrelated. Aamir Khan who will be seen playing the role of Laal in the film will be seen making his big screen return after four years since Thugs of Hindostan came out in 2018. Before jumping to any conclusion, the actor reacted to the disappointment and revealed that there is one similarity between both the characters and that is innocence.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Pinkvilla, Aamir said,

“I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity between Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality that both of them possess. So, in the trailer, you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance. Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega. Woh aapko PK nahi lagega, mere hisab se. (When you will watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in PK and Laal but you realise they are two different characters. As per me, you won't feel it's PK)."

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan/PTI