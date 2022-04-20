Aamir Khan Relishes Mangoes With His Son Azad In Cute Latest Post; See Pics

Aamir Khan is one of the most versatile actors in India. He has proved his acting mettle in almost all of his films. After a long hiatus, the actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to hit the big screens on 11 August 2022.

As the actor is gearing up for his comeback on the silver screens, recently he was seen spending some quality time with his son Azad Khan, where the two were seen relishing mangoes. Glimpses from the same have gone viral on the internet.

Aamir Khan and his son Azad Khan enjoy mangoes

As the summer season is here, on Wednesday the Aamir Khan Productions Instagram handle dropped a post where Aamir and his son Azad are seen enjoying a plateful of mangoes. Aamir was also seen cutting mangoes for his son and the father-son duo were seen completely lost in relishing the fruit.

Sharing the pictures, the Aamir Khan Productions handle captioned the post as "Have you treated yourself and your family with some Mango yet?"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "How good it is to be with family. Mmmmm, and sweet fruits".

Another user wrote, "We haven't got mango treat yet but it's already a treat for us by seeing Azad and his cool daddy," whereas the rest of the users flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

For the unversed, on July 2021, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao released a joint statement announcing their divorce. Despite this, they seem to be cordial with each other and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir Khan on the work front

Aamir Khan will be seen on screen after a gap of four years since the release of Thugs of Hindostan in 2018. His upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the making for many years, but its release has been delayed numerous times. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in some important roles. Along with them, Mona Singh, Manav Vij and many others will also be seen in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram@aamirkhanproductions