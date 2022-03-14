Aamir Khan Rings In His 57th Birthday With Fans And Paparazzi, Offers Them Cake; Watch

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has given back to back hits showcasing his exemplary acting skills. From Dil Chahta Hai to Dangal, the actor has proved to be a true gem as he has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema through his career spanning 30 years. The Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan recipient has also received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017. The actor ringed into his 57th birthday on March 14 and he chose to dedicate a part of his special day to his fans and followers.

Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday

Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with his fans and paparazzi. The 3 Idiots actor was clicked in the city on the occasion of his birthday. In the viral video, the paparazzi celebrated the actor's birthday at the Taj Lands where the actor had arrived. He first shakes his hand with the paparazzi and then cuts his massive chocolate cake with everyone, marking his special day. Aamir even offered cake to the media people as well as fans surrounding him at the place. The Dangal fame is seen donning a white coloured t-shirt with a peach coloured open jacket teamed up with a light blue pair of jeans. The look has been completed with dark brown shoes and black coloured glasses.

Aamir Khan on the professional front

The actor is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming yet highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 14 April 2022 but was later postponed. The team of the Aamir Khan-starrer movie revealed that Prabhas and the makers of Adipurush postponed the release date of their movie so that Laal Singh Chaddha could release on August 11.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and garnered critical acclaim. The movie also stars Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut.

Image: Instagram/@the_real_irfaan