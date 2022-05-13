Aamir Khan Shoots Cameo For Son Junaid Led 'Pritam Pyare'; Here's What We Know

Actor-producer Aamir Khan has always been a supporter of great talent and even promoted it. With fans eying the release of his upcoming romantic drama Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor is believed to do a cameo for his production, Pritam Pyare, which is led by his son Junaid.

Pinkvilla stated reports by Mid-Day that in early May the actor had flown to Rajasthan for the cameo shoot. And a source close to the development informed that the actor will be completely involved in the project just like he is with Laal Singh Chaddha.

The forthcoming film will reunite the 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir and Kareena for the second time. It was on Thursday, May 12, that the makers released the second song Main Ki Kaaran from the film and fans have been sending in their love.

Aamir Khan to make a cameo in son Junaid led drama

The actor who is known for his strict professionalism when it comes to work commitments will be making a cameo in his son's Junaid-led series Pritam Pyare. A source close to the film set revealed that Aamir had joined Junaid and the team in Rajasthan on May 1. He shot for a song and some hospital scenes in Bagar over the week.

Aamir, Junaid, and co-actor Sanjay Mishra filmed their portions near the heritage property, Grand Haveli and Resort, located in old Nawalgarh. Apart from this, certain scenes from the series were also shot around the Koolwal Kothi hotel in the city.

The reports also stated that Aamir Khan’s cameo in the series will also influence the narrative of the quirky, small-town drama. Besides the web series, Junaid has Maharaja in his kitty, which marks his Bollywood debut. According to various media reports, Maharaja’s story is reportedly based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja Libel Case.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Lagaan actor next Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks in the lead role. Besides Kareena and Aamir, the film will also feature Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. After facing multiple delays, the film is now slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

