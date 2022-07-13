Aamir Khan Suffers Knee Injury During 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Shoot, Undergoes Physiotherapy

Actor Aamir Khan who is known to give his sweat and blood for all of the projects is quite excited about the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The long-pending film is finally set to take the theatrical route and is slated to release on August 11. However, ahead of the film's release, it is quite shocking to note that the 3 Idiots star recently injured his knee.

Aamir who is known to be a perfectionist when it comes to filmmaking and acting craft transcends boundaries and works beyond his limits to deliver the best results. And in doing so, there is no looking back for the star. Ahead of the release, as per ANI, a source close to the actor informed how he had injured his knee while shooting a running sequence.

Aamir Khan suffers knee injury while filming a sequence

However, the injury could not puncture the morale and enthusiasm of the star, who continued to shoot after taking medical aid. The actor underwent physiotherapy and took painkillers to avoid the excruciating pain caused while running. The reason why Aamir Khan chose to run despite the injury was- the delay in shooting due to the pandemic. The shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha was continuously getting postponed and Aamir Khan didn’t want to wait for the shooting of a long sequence.

The shoot did turn out to be very grilling and over-taxing but the star didn’t give up and gave his best shots. The running sequence from the film holds great significance as in this scene, Laal Singh Chaddha runs for years, passing through every picturesque location in India, and achieving milestones in his life.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya alongside Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and more. The forthcoming project which is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, is slated to lock horns with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan at the box office.

IMAGE: PRI/Instagram/AamirKhanProductions