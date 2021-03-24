Aamir Khan Tests COVID Positive To Rashmika Mandana's Sulthan Trailer: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19 to Sanjay Dutt gets COVID vaccine, many events made headlines on March 24, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Aamir Khan has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor's spokesperson shared his health update and said that he is home quarantining and is doing fine. They also said that he is following all the safety protocols and urged all those who had come in contact with him lately to get tested as well.

Sanjay Dutt gets COVID vaccine

Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter to inform his fans that he got the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor is sitting on a couch and is all smiles for the camera as he receives the vaccine. He also thanked the team of doctors and the healthcare staff for their efforts and doing such a 'wonderful job'.

Rashmika Mandanna's Sulthan trailer

Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut film Sulthan's trailer was dropped on March 24. The actor has played the role of the love interest of Karthi's character Sulthan. The trailer shows how Sulthan is the leader of one of the most feared groups of goons. The movie is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Sunny Singh to play Laxman in Adipurush

Sunny Singh is going to play the role of Laxman in the upcoming mythological film Adipurush. In a statement, he has said that this film will mark his first pan-India film. He also shared a series of pictures with the cast of the film on Instagram. Prabhas is going to play the role of Ram and Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play the role of Sita.

Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, and Maddie Phillips to star in The Boys spinoff

Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, and Maddie Phillips have been finalised to star in The Boys spinoff. All three of them are going to superheroes in the series. Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair were added to the cast as well recently. The plot of the show will be based on a college that enrols superheroes only.

Image courtesy- @aamirkhanproductions and Screengrab from Sulthan trailer