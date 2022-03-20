Aamir Khan To Reunite With Rajkumar Santoshi Years After 'Andaz Apna Apna'? All About It

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has established himself as of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema through his career spanning 30 years. The Dangal actor recently ringed into his 57th birthday and had hosted an intimate get together for his family and close friends at his Mumbai residence. A lot of well-known faces attended it, along with renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. Santoshi had collaborated with Aamir in the 1994 comedy-drama film Andaz Apna Apna.

Andaaz Apna Apna starred Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and many others in pivotal roles. Recently director Rajkumar Santoshi spilled beans on the possibility of Andaaz Apna Apna's sequel.

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan

Recently in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Santoshi hints at the possible development of Andaaz Apna Apna 2. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani director said-

“I am writing the script, but I should be satisfied with the final story too. So when the script is ready, we will think about the star cast and everything. Meanwhile, I have other films in the pipeline too”

Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that he and Aamir went down the memory lane and remembered the shoot days on the sets of the comedy film. The filmmaker said-

“We spoke about our days on the set of Andaz Apna Apna, what all happened during that shoot, and laughed about it. But we didn’t discuss any new project per se. Whenever something happens, we will let you know”

Aamir Khan on the work front

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the thriller film Koi Jaane Na, he appeared for a special dance number Har Funn Maula. Up next, he is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming yet highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 14 April 2022 but, was later postponed.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars south star Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles alongside Aamir Khan. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

Image: PTI/ANI