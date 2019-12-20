Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Is Winter-ready In A Pullover & Quirky Boots, See Picture

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, has been creating headlines with her daily social media updates. Ira, who recently made her directorial debut with the play Medea, has become a social sensation with her quirky photographs. The actor’s photoshoot pictures have time and again stormed the internet. After her recent photoshoot in a red corset silk gown while standing on a branch, Aamir Khan's daughter, on Friday, shared glimpses from her new photoshoot.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is winter-ready in her photoshoot

On December 20, Ira Khan took to her social media to share a picture from her photoshoot. In it, she dons a blue coloured sweater. All eyes are on her quirky woolen boots. As part of her caption, she wrote, 'winter is coming'. Not only fans but also famous faces in the industry have dropped their comments on her pictures. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh said she loved the picture, whereas standup comedian Rahul Subramanian called her 'Arya Stark'. Have a look at Ira Khan's photograph.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had earlier shared pictures from her red-dress shoot in November. While she can be seen relaxing on the stairs amid lush green surroundings in one picture, she’s standing on a chair in the other one. Have a look.

Ira’s maiden theatre production titled Euripides’ Medea, an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy Medea, starred brother Junaid Khan and actor Hazel Keech too. Euripides’ Medea revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for the Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason’s new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

