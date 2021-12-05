Aanand L Rai Hails 'Atrangi Re' Leads Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush; Shares What Breaks His Heart

Aanand L Rai has returned to the director's chair, with Atrangi Re almost three years after the failure of Zero. While he worked with three established names as his leads in his last venture, here he has gone back to one of his previous movies' leads Dhanush, and four-film old Sara Ali Khan, while Akshay Kumar also has a cameo in the venture.

The filmmaker has showered praises on both his lead actors. He has called Sara one of the finest actors of this generation, Dhanush as a fabulous actor of the country. He has also got emotional about the experience of the film finally coming to an end.

Aanand L Rai praises 'Atrangi Re' actors, shares emotional reaction to finishing the film

Aanaad L Rai, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said Sara Ali Khan was 'one of the finest actors of this generation.' He added that she was very hardworking, and more than ambitious, she was a 'greedy actor.' The Tanu Weds Manu filmmaker added that she was among those artists to go on working with the various characters, which was 'rare' at a young age.

Rai and Dhanush had previously collaborated on the successful Raanjhanaa in 2013. The former seemed to be highly impressed by the multi-talented artist and called him a 'delight' for any actor.

Calling him a 'fabulous talent of our country', he said that Dhanush could transform into any of his characters. He added that he had tapped only 20 per cent of the Why This Kolaveri star till now, and asked fans to wait 'for that 80 per cent of the giant actor.'

He added that like the story of Atrangi Re, love was not something that could be divided, but something that can only multiply. Aanand L Rai added that his relationship with Dhanush was filled with love and Sara was 'such a fine kid.'

He said that going closer to the release and not seeing his trio shooting for the film any more broke his heart. He said he was very emotional about it, and that if possible, he'd have stopped the film and kept it with himself. However, he could not do that and this was 'life.' Rai said. He shared he would miss the actors a lot, since he was 'emotionally invested' in them.

Atrangi Re story

Atrangi Re traces the story of forced marriage of a woman, who already has a lover, with a Tamil man, and what happens when the couple develops feelings for each other after the lover comes back into her life.

The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.