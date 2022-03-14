Aaradhya Bachchan's Hindi Elocution From School Goes Viral, Father Abhishek Reacts

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya seems to have inherited the genes of her grandfather, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor's take on Hindi and literary stuff have always been a source of inspiration for many and ow it seems that his granddaughter is treading the same path.

Recently a video of Aaradhya Bachchan giving a speech in Hindi, and explaining how poetry opens doors to any given language, has been garnering a huge response from the viewers. The video shared by a fan account on Twitter seems to be taken from an online Hindi elocution competition held by her school where the little one had participated. In the video, Aaradhya is seen grabbing attention for her expressions and the way she introduces the language and the love for it by her batchmates from the primary section.

. The video received reactions from all corners, especially fans who were in awe of Aardhya's recitation skills. The Twitter user captioned the video and wrote, " After such a long time... Seeing this Princess Can't tell how beautiful she is lookin' in this beautiful two cute ponytails ...Aaradhya Bachchan at her school's Hindi Elocution Competition 2021-22 VC: @DaisMumbai..Thank you very much for sharing." The video also received a response from Abhishek as well.

After such a longggg time😭 Seeing this Princess 🥺 Can't tell how beautiful she is lookin' in this beautiful two cute ponytails 😍 Aaradhya Bachchan at her school's Hindi Elocution Competition 2021-22 ❤️

VC: @DaisMumbai Thank you very muchhh for sharing 🙏🏻 #AaradhyaBachchan pic.twitter.com/izfvCLxlxD — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) March 13, 2022

🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 13, 2022

The video also saw her father Abhishek Bachchan reacting with folded hands when a fan tagged him on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "Fantastic confidence way to go." Another user wrote, " What a bright child! Just like her mum," while a third user commented, " Soulful pronunciation and voice. Great! Purity and sincerity unlimited." A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Seems like Aaradhya has her mother’s voice."

This is not the first time that Aaradhya's video has gone viral. Earlier, in January, another video was circulating where the 10-year-old was performing on the song Saare Jahaan Se Accha and AR Rahman’s rendition of Vande Mataram for her school’s Republic Day function. Clad in a white suit and an orange duppata, the little one was seen lip-syncing the song with utmost perfection.

Really amazing hindi she speaks...good little one ..good going..!! Future of india..💐 — Anil Prajapati (@cornadosem) March 14, 2022

Fantastic confidence way to go — avnishbhatnagar (@avnishb) March 14, 2022

Soulful pronunciation and voice. Great! Purity and sincerity unlimited. ❤️❤️❤️Hindi language is going to be adored by kids from now onwards. — Dr SK Breja (Quality Professional), PhD, IIT Delhi (@skbreja) March 14, 2022

Seems like Aaradhya has her mother’s voice 👩🏻👄 — Naseem Khan (@pearlexquis) March 13, 2022

