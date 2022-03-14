'Dasvi': Abhishek Bachchan Drops First Look Poster From Social Drama As Gangaram Chaudhary

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is yet again back with another intriguing story while surprising fans with his stellar acting. The actor who will feature alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in Dasvi recently treated fans with his first look from the upcoming film. The film ditched the theatrical run and is slated to release digitally on Netflix.

The film is slated to premiere on OTT on April 7. Apart from announcing the release date, the makers also dropped the Big Bull actor's first look from the film where he will be seen playing the role of Gangaram Chaudhary who is in jail and has decided to give 10th class board exams from inside the prison.

Abhishek Bachchan drops his first look from Dasvi

Targetting on the issue Right to Information, the actor is seen dressed in a white kurta pajama and a scarf tied around his neck as he is seen standing on the table while announcing giving 10th class board while imprisoned. While sharing his first look from the film with a short teaser, the actor wrote, " From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, which is directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming film will also mark the actor's fourth venture on OTT after a successful run of Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. He also wowed the audience with his performance in gritty drama Breathe: Into The Shadows. The makers of Dasvi wrapped the film's shoot last year in April. The film is touted to be a comedy with a social message, in which Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, while Nimrat Kaur will portray Bimla Devi. Yami Gautam will be seen playing a police officer in the movie. The film is helmed by Tushar Jalota.

IMAGE: Instagram/bachchan