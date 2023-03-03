Aaradhya Joins Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan At Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's Concert

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan stepped out with their daughter Aaradhya to attend a live music concert by sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who performed with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash in Mumbai. His grandsons Abeer and Zohaan also joined them on the stage.

Recently, a photo from Amjad Ali Khan's concert has been making the rounds on the internet where the Big Bull star could be seen in the frame with the musician, his wife Subhalakshmi, and their grandson. The image was clicked backstage. While Aishwarya wore a royal blue anarkali suit, Abhishek complemented her in a blue kurta paired with white pajamas. Meanwhile, the couple's daughter Aaradhya looked cute in an all white anarkali suit. The Bachchan family was also clicked on the stage in some pictures.

Abhishek Bachchan shares videos from Amjad Ali Khan's concert

Abhishek Bachchan shared a couple of videos from Ustad Amjad Ali's concert on his social media handle and captioned it, "An absolute joy and honour to witness the mastery, brilliance, culture and tradition of @aaksarod sahab along with my brothers @amaanalibangash and @ayaanalibangash but happiest to hear young #Zohaan and #Abeer play and continue the legacy of the family. Two more maestros on the way (sic)!!!"

He further wrote, "In my childhood, Amaan, Ayaan and I used to learn the Sarod together under our Guru Amjad uncle. I didn’t continue learning as I moved to boarding school, a slight sore point with him still. But, to witness Amaan and Ayaan grow to be such wonderful students and children to both their parents and see them make their parents proud is just so wonderful. And now to see Ayaan and Neema’s sons join them and play together is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 3 generations on stage together!

The future of our music, Indian classical music is in safe hands."

Following this, Ayaan Ali Bangash commented on Abhishek's post and said, "Thank you for all your love as always." Dia Mirza among others also showed her gratitude and commented, "How absolutely wonderful".