'Aashram 2': Adhyayan Suman Announces Wrap Up; Extends Gratitude To Crew Of The Series

Actor Adhyayan Suman took to his Instagram handle to announce the wrap up of his upcoming highly anticipated series Aashram 2. After garnering critical acclaim for its first instalment, the crew of the series is back with the second season depicting the cruelty and greed of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala played by Bobby Deol. Check out the latest post by the young actor capturing the team's tireless efforts and contributions to wrap up the filming.

Aashram 2 wrap up

Taking to his Instagram on December 2, the 33-year-old shared the group photo of the Aashram 2 cast and crew to announce the wrap up of the series. He also shared the picture with his co-stars including Bobby Deol. In the caption, the young actor extended his gratitude to the team and director Prakash Jha for offering him the role of Tinka Singh. He wrote,

''A show that resurrected me ! It’s a wrap for #aashram2 ! Love you praksh ji for giving me TINkA SIGH ! And thank you @jhadisha always baby ❤️! Thank you to the entire cast and crew ! You all became family ! Can’t wait for y’all to see the new season ! Japnaam!''

Fans were quick to send love and appreciation to the actor to express their anticipation for the forthcoming series. One sure wrote, ''Congratulations! Super excited!'' while another wrote, ''You look so nice in the second picture''. Seasoned actor and co-star Bobby Deol embodied his character from the series to reply to the post by writing, ''👏👏👏Japnaam 🙏'' in the comment section. Details about the release date and more are yet to be unveiled.

More on Adhyayan Suman

The actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2018 in the film Haal–e–dil and went on to appear in movies like Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Dehraadun Diary, Jashnn, Luckhnowi Ishq, Ishq Click and more. According to a report from ANI, the actor will soon be seen in the film Bekhudi which will also feature Yuri Suri, Divya Seth Shah, Anurag Sharma, Gulki Joshi and Dev Sharma. Talking about the Amit Kasaria-directed love story, he told ANI,

''It was a script that really called out to me for its striking characters. My part specifically has different shades. My director Amit knew exactly what he wanted and that helped me really deliver a gratifying performance. I am so glad the film is finally being released for the world to see."

Image: Instagram/@adhyayansuman