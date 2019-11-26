Abhay Deol Excited For His Upcoming Brendan Fraser Starrer 'Line Of Descent'

Abhay Deol will soon star in the Rohit Karn Batra directorial debut Line Of Descent which is expected to release on the online streaming app Zee5 on December 4. The actor claimed that he has been excited for the release of the film as it will feature the American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser and Indian actors Prem Chopra, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, and Vineet Kumar Singh. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor revealed that he is proud of the film as it is going to surprise the audience with the performances of the actors.

The story of the film revolves around a dysfunctional mafia family that is internally disrupted over the future of the family. The plot of the film begins to take shape after the death of the head patriarch of the crime family. The patriarch has three sons who fight against each other to gain control of the mafia. Meanwhile, an undercover police officer works amongst them to uncover their dirty secrets.

Abhay Deol revealed that he is enthusiastic about seeing the chemistry between actor Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi. Veteran actor Prem Chopra will be seen in the role of a villain in the film. Abhay maintains that the performance by The Mummy actor Brendan Fraser is bound to leave the audience surprised. Deol will be seen in the role of Officer Raghav in the film.

What's next for Abhay Deol?

The Dev D actor was last seen in Netflix's comedy-drama Chopsticks opposite Mithila Palkar. Post the release of Line Of Descent, Abhay Deol will feature in Tamil action thriller film Hero as an antagonist. The film will be directed by P.S Mithran and will feature actors Sivakarthikeyan and Kalyani Priyadarshan along with Abhay Deol. He will also feature as King Vikramaditya in the Tamil adaptation of the folk tale collection Betal Pachisi titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai.

(With inputs from agencies)

