Abhay Deol Says, 'I Slept With My Director' & Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Abhay Deol who was last seen in Netflix's 'Chopsticks' opposite Mithila Palkar in May, will return to the screens with Mahesh Majrekar's web series based on the 1962 Indo-China war and the Great Indian Army under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh. Sharing a picture with Manjrekar, Abhay wrote, "I finally did it. I slept with my director." The two were clicked sitting on the chairs and taking a nap on the sets.

Farhan Akhtar asked Abhay Deol to quit singing after Senorita success?

Netizens couldn't stop laughing reading the caption and praised Abhay for his sense of humour. One user wrote: "Clearly men don't cuddle!," the other said: "Sleeping beauties, in between duties!". Bipasha Basu too dropped many laughing out loud emojis in the comment section. Manjrekar's web series will air on Hotstar, according to the reports. The show is apparently one of the most expensive web series on OTT platform.

Abhay Deol's sun-kissed picture has netizens asking just one question

Disruption can be good for change: Abhay Deol on streaming boom

Abhay Deol, who ventured into streaming space with the Netflix release of his film "Chopsticks", says the new technology is disruptive and will bring fundamental changes to viewing experience. The actor, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in films such as "Dev D", "Manorama Six Feet Under" and "Shanghai", says he has been following the evolution of streaming for a while now. "Ever since Netflix hit the scene, I was like when will they come here? Clearly, we need them for our evolution. And having seen what Netflix has done abroad and knowing where technology is going, I knew it is bound to be destructive. Disruption can be very good for change," Deol told PTI in an interview.

Abhay Deol stands by Sona Mohapatra amidst her fight with Anu Malik

Digital boom, according to him, does not automatically mean that big screens are going to go away. "Something that is action-oriented and large on production value, definitely you will like to see it on the big screen because it is a large scale movie. As a creative person, there is always a certain romanticism in watching your film release on the big screen. I don't think it will ever go away," he said.

Abhay Deol makes light of career with funny meme, but conveys strong thought on 'loaded question'

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.