Abhay Deol, Karan Deol's First Look From 'Velle' Out, Trailer To Release On Nov 18

Actor Ajay Devgn’s banner recently announced the next outing titled Velle with the first look poster. The film directed by debutant Deven Munjal who has previously worked on films like Chalte Chalte and Om Shanti will bring together Karan Deol and Abhay Deol. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 10.

The upcoming film is a unique crime comedy that stars Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, and Mouni Roy in a special appearance.

The first look posters show Karan Deol dressed in a red T-shirt and sunglasses while posing in a quirky manner with two friends. According to PTI, the film is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura. Karan took to Instagram and shared the poster and wrote, “Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12-noon @abhaydeol @imouniroy.”

The makers also announced that the trailer of the film will release on Thursday, November 18 at 12 PM. Abhay, 45, was last seen in Disney’s Spin, which was released on August 13 in the US. Apart from this, the 45-year-old was also seen in a war drama series titled 1962: The War in the Hills. The web series was featured on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. Karan, 30, who made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, will also be seen in the Apne 2 alongside his grandfather Dharmendra, uncle Bobby Deol and father Sunny Deol. Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass was a romantic drama. It received mixed reviews and was commercially unsuccessful.

Earlier, in August this year, Karan had shared a picture with Abhay on Instagram and expressed his feelings about working with him. He shared a selfie from the shooting sets and wrote, “Chacha (uncle) @abhaydeol thank you for always having my back! You've always been an inspiration for me and working with you is something I'll always cherish. Love You." Karan concluded, "Super excited for everyone to see what we've been shooting for!"

IMAGE: Instagram/imkarandeol